FULL LIST: Historical Dundalk properties to receive major funding windfall

Louth Deputy Fergus O’Dowd, has announced that heritage projects in Dundalk and Louth are to benefit from over €200,000 in funding.

“Providing funding under these schemes is a commitment in Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Rural Development, ‘Realising Our Rural Potential’. This funding for Louth is part of an announcement by my colleague, Minister Heather Humphreys of €4.8 million for 569 heritage projects across the country.

The list of Dundalk properties to receive funding are below:

Daniel O'Connell & Son Solicitors,14-15 Francis Street, Dundalk, - €10,000

St Nicholas Church of Ireland, Church Street, Dundalk - For Roof & decorative ceiling repairs - €10,000

Drumgoolin Thatch, Louth Village -thatch cottage, thatching - €10,000

Reaghstown Thatch - Re-thatching - €6,600

3 St Mary's Road, Dundalk - Refurbishment of original staircase - €1,123

Whiterath Thatch, Dromiskin - Re-thatching - €6,600

Nos. 1 & 2 The Square Blackrock - Roof, windows & gutter repairs - €6,600

2 Kelso Terrace, St mary's Rd Dundalk - Repairs to chimneys to prevent water ingress - €6,600

Medieval Wall & Head Carlingford - Consolidation & structural stability works - €6,600

St Patrick's Cathedral Screen Dundalk - Repair & consolidation of Sandstone screen & railings - €6,600

No. 1 Castle Rd Dundalk - Underpinning Bay window - €6,600