Dromiskin community carry out major litter blitz

1 hour!! 7 Roads!! 30 Children!! 14 Adults!! 24 Bags of rubbish …………Massive Clean-Up of Dromiskin!!!!

The sun shone last weekend, enthusiasm was high, Hi-vis jackets were on and with litter pickers in hand, seven separate crews took the roads and by-roads of Dromiskin to carry out a major litter blitz, the third and final of three national spring clean events carried out by Dromiskin Tidy Towns this year.

Take away packaging, cigarette related litter, drink cans and bottles as well as general items of litter were all removed from verges and ditches by Dromiskin Tidy Towns and Dromiskin Junior Tidy Towns. One particularly disappointing aspect of the clean-up was that approximately 60% of the litter recovered would have been recyclable, free of charge, at the local bring bank centre in the Centra carpark.

Local County Councillor Liam Reilly, long serving secretary of Dromiskin Tidy Town commented “it’s a pity that volunteers have to take to the roads to pick up items of litter illegally disposed of by others but nevertheless rewarding to see the response for support for the clean-up.

“Tidy Towns groups are currently preparing their application for the 2017 National Tidy Towns competition where litter and tidiness is a key judging criteria and I am appealing to everybody to play their part in keeping our village, and indeed our county, litter free by never carelessly discarding litter and perhaps picking up that litter item you walk past on daily basis”.

This particular clean-up was a collaboration between Dromiskin Tidy Towns, Dromiskin Junior Tidy Towns and the pupils and staff of St Peters National School and clearly highlights what can be achieved when everybody, young and old, works together and demonstrates pride of place in their local community