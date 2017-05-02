Huge numbers set to attend Darkness into Light in Dundalk this Saturday

Dundalk's first ever Darkness Into Light event looks set to a huge success.

Spokesperson Helena Mullins spoke to The Democrat about the massive interest in the event so far.

"We've around 1,800 registered in Dundalk and counting. You can enter a team of colleagues, school mates or just round up your family. Registrations are open until May 6th between 3am-4am right before the race which starts at the DKIT College.

"If you've no tshirt you can wear what you and something yellow to represent Darkness Into Light on the night. There's still some tshirts available but it's limited sizes and number as it's been so popular this year.

"The event is at 4.15am May 6th (this Saturday morning) it's recommended you be ready and waiting by 4am at DKIT college. We will be showing the route all week on our Facebook page Darkness Into Light Dundalk.

"This is the first year ever Darkness into Light in Dundalk and we want as many people as possible to be part of it."

Further information about the event: http://dil.pieta.ie/event-information/about