Dundalk chosen to be part of major new broadband hub

Dundalk has been chosen as a major hub for the new Vodafone and Siro Gigabit Hub initiative.

The joint initiative by Vodafone and Siro, is a joint venture with the ESB and aims to spark a digital transformation in the chosen towns. It will supply a one gigabit broadband connection to qualifying business, technology and start-up hubs.

Local councilor Jennifer Greene took to Facebook to welcome the news.

"I want to welcome the news that Dundalk has been chosen as a hub for the Vodafone / Siro Gigabit Hub initiative.

"What this means is that selected local businesses will receive 2 years free gigabit fibre broadband. We will hear who they are specifically over the next few weeks."