'Extremely high' risk of wildfires in Cooley mountains

With the weather forecast predicting warm temperatures for the coming week, the potential risk of wildfires on the Cooley mountains is always present.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat today, Facebook weather expert 'Louth Weather' was keen to remind people of the possible dangers.

"The wildfire risk for areas such as The Cooley Mountains will be extremely high this week", explained Louth Weather.

This is due to high temperatures and the possibility of moderate winds.

Areas of Dublin and Donegal have been hit with such gorse fires in recent days.

People are being urged to be careful and remain vigilant in relation to fires during this spate of warmer weather.