LOUTH WEATHER: Dundalk is 'looking good' for the week ahead

Local Facebook weather expert 'Louth Weather' is confident that Dundalk and surrounding areas should expect some high temperatures this week and plenty of sun.

Speaking to The Democrat today, Louth Weather is predicting temperatures could reach the high teens by the weekend.

"It's looking good for the next seven days. Settled conditions will prevail thanks to an area of high pressure situated to the west of Scandinavia. No rain is expected. While some cloud will develop at times, there will be lots of blue skies and sunshine."

However, the local area won't be as warm as other parts of the country though.

"Due to the position of the high pressure to our north, easterly winds will occur throughout the period. Unfortunately for us on the east coast, this means temperatures four or five degrees lower than those in the west of the country. This is due to the cooling effect of The Irish Sea.

"Indeed later on Wednesday and through Thursday and Friday, easterly winds will pick up and it will feel cool in the wind.

"Early indications for next weekend are looking very good with winds easing and temperatures rising into the high teens.

"Finally a reminder to always use sunscreen as burn times will be approximately 20 minutes, regardless of how cool it feels in the wind."