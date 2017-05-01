Local Gardai 'extremely disappointed' by number of drink driving cases

Gardaí in Dundalk have expressed their ‘extreme disappointment’ after a number of drink driving detections were carried out over the Bank Holiday Weekend.



Several local residents are in danger of losing their licenses after being detained for the offence between April 28th and 30th.



The detections occurred at the Castle Road, the Castletown Road and the Haynestown areas of Dundalk. Local officers say the incidents speak for a clear flouting of the state’s clampdown on drink-driving.



“It’s an unforgivable crime in this day in age,” said a Garda spokesperson.



“People have been well-warned by now of the dangers of drink-driving so there are no excuses. Anyone who engages in this behaviour needs to realise that they’re not only putting themselves at risk but other drivers and pedestrians as well.



“Clearly the message still hasn’t got through and these detections are going to keep happening until it does.



“The fact that these most recent incidents occurred in different parts of Dundalk should show that this is a broad operation and one which local gardaí are taking very seriously.”