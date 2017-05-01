Several electronic items stolen in Blackrock robbery

A number of electronic items were stolen after a home robbery in Blackrock last week.



Two Dell Laptops and a Samsung Galaxy Phone were among the units taken, with the raid believed to have occurred between 10pm on Thursday (27th) and 10am Friday (28th).



Gardaí note that the items are new to the market and thus are easily identifiable.



Anyone who comes in contact with the devices or has any further information on the incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station.









