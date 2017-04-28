Garda Checkpoint in Dundalk this afternoon

There is a Garda checkpoint just past the Tain bridge heading out towards Dundalk Stadium in Dundalk this afternoon.

It is part of the May Bank Holiday Weekend Road Safety Campaign.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are warning road users of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs ahead of the May Bank Holiday Weekend. The appeal follows the recent introduction of Preliminary Drug Testing.

Drivers are being reminded that the Gardaí will be setting up Mandatory Intoxicant Testing Checkpoints at which they will be testing drivers for both alcohol and drugs at the roadside. Checkpoints will be in place throughout the country over the May Bank Holiday Weekend. Since April 13th the Gardaí have new powers to conduct Preliminary Drug Tests. This means Gardaí can test drivers for drugs, similar to breath testing.

By taking a swab of a driver’s oral fluid, the presence of cannabis, cocaine, opiates (e.g. heroin, morphine) and benzodiazepines (e.g. Valium) can be detected.