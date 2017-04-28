Louth people killed in workplace accidents remembered at memorial day

Since 2010, in Louth, seven workers have been killed in work-related accidents.

The third annual Workers’ Memorial Day Ireland was marked today by the Government, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Congress), the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), Ibec and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) collectively.



The day is the national and annual commemorative event to remember people killed, injured and bereaved through workplace accidents.

There were no recorded fatalities in Louth in 2011 and 2012. There was one fatality in the county last year.

2014 had the highest number during that six year period, along with 2010, when two people were killed in each year.