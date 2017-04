A new €7m 'advanced office building' is being developed for Dundalk by the IDA, according to reports this afternoon.

It will be used to house 'future technological businesses' of the IDA in 'high quality' office acommodation.

The size of the development, which is located at the Finnabair Industrrial estate, is believed to be 3200 sq metres.

The project has been put out to tender.