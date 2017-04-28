Number of employees impacted by company re-structure at PayPal in Dundalk

It was announced yesterday evening that a small number of employees at PayPal in Dundalk will be redeployed or offered voluntary redundancy as part of a company re-organisation.

The number affected is believed to be in the region of 60 people.

A spokesperson for PayPal stated: "“We will be making some organisational changes to ensure we concentrate our efforts on giving our customers the best possible experience.

“This will reduce the need for work in some areas of the business, but in other areas the team will be growing. We are not reducing the overall size of our team in Ireland."