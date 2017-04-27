Adams reveals the Louth jobs figures the IDA don't want you to see

Sinn Féin Louth TD Gerry Adams has described recent figures on IDA jobs created in Louth and the Border Region as “deeply depressing”. Information provided by the Minister for Jobs in respect of IDA investment raises real concerns about the disparity in such jobs across the state but especially in the Border Region.Gerry Adams said: “Border counties fare particularly badly in the provision of IDA supported jobs and with the Brexit already having an adverse impact on the economy, that situation could get worse without proper planning and funding by government.”

Teachta Adams said:

“Earlier this week my colleague Maurice Quinlivan identified serious gaps in the provision of IDA backed jobs across the state based on responses he received to Parliamentary Questions.

When analysed and set again the recent census population numbers it emerged that there is 1 IDA supported job for every 23 citizens in the state. However, this statistic varies significantly depending on where you live. For example, Galway and Cork top the list for most IDA jobs per capita, with 1 job for every 15 people, followed by Dublin with 1 job for every 16 people.

“Those living in the six border region counties, including Louth, are between two and five times worse off than areas like Dublin and Cork. The disparity for Monaghan is 1 job for every 447 people. For Donegal it is 1 job – 52 people. Cavan is 1 job – 63 people. Louth is 1 job for 35 people. Sligo is 1 job for every 28 people and Monaghan is 1 job for every 447 people.

“In Dublin, 9,000 new jobs were added in 2016, but in Louth the figure was 453. In Sligo the net gain was 190. In Cavan it was 41. In Leitrim it was 3. In Donegal it was 145. While in Monaghan the number of IDA jobs created in 2016 was 7.

“That means the six acknowledged border counties secured a miserly net gain of 839 IDA supported jobs in the border county out of 18,627 IDA backed jobs across the state in 2016.

“The IDA does huge work in creating new jobs. Over the decades it has proven itself to be an invaluable agency in attracting investment into the state. However, there is a huge imbalance in the distribution of these jobs across the state. The responsibility for this must rest with the government. It must ensure that investment and jobs are evenly distributed throughout the state and especially between large urban centres and rural and border regions.

“Border counties fare particularly badly in this analysis and, with the Brexit already having an adverse impact on the economy, that situation could get worse without proper planning and funding by government.”