Details of Australian embassy visit to Dundalk this May

Continuing with their series of visits from various Embassies, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce has invited Simon Mamouney, the Deputy Head of Mission/First Secretary of the Australian Embassy to come to Dundalk on 10th May 2017 to meet companies to discuss the potential of doing business with their country.

The meetings will commence at 10.00am and conclude at 4.00pm in Local Enterprise Office, Louth County Council, Town Hall, Crowe Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The meetings are on a one-to-one basis and will last 30-35 minutes each.

If you would like to book a slot for a meeting with a representative from your company and the representative of the Australian Embassy in the hope of meeting new suppliers or getting your product into Australia, then please e-mail Marta at projectadmin@dundalk.ie or

Tel: 042 9336343.

There is no charge for this event and slots are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.