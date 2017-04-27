Dundalk start-up selected for international energy programme

Climote, the Dundalk-based home heating control specialist, has been selected as one of only 12 international companies to participate in the world’s first accelerator programme that connects energy start-ups with global utilities.



As part of its selection in the prestigious Free Electrons accelerator programme, Climote will now have the opportunity to work with leading global energy utilities, including ESB, to refine and test its products in international markets with the potential to reach 73 million customers located in 40 countries.



More than 450 energy start-ups from 51 countries applied to be part of this programme which is aimed at driving the next generation of ideas in clean energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility and on-demand customer services.



ESB is one of eight international energy utilities supporting this initiative and will host the selected companies and European investors for a special ‘PitchFest’ competition in June. Climote and the 11 other selected start-ups will also participate in three week-long ‘customer adoption’ modules in Silicon Valley, Lisbon and Singapore over a six month period.



Paul Mulvaney, Executive Director of Innovation at ESB, said:

“ESB is focused on developing new energy-efficient and renewable solutions for the customer. For instance, through our innovation hub, X_Site at Dogpatch Labs, we continue to explore radical and disruptive ideas in the energy space.



“We are delighted to support and host the selected companies and European investors for the Dublin module in June. It is a win-win situation whereby the start-ups benefit from access to new markets while ESB and the other utilities have the opportunity to trial and market new services to their customer base.”



The 12 start-ups selected for the programme have already received a combined total of over €53 million in funding and generated €22 million in revenue.



Other shortlisted companies include Israeli start-up Driivz which works with ESB as platform operator on its ecar charge point management system. This partnership, in turn, has allowed ecars to monitor the availability of the charge point network and to remotely operate charge point units in the fields, as well as the ability to carry out fault diagnoses and repair.