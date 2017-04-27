An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk launches summer programme of events

An Táin Arts Centre’s brand new summer programme is now live with something for everyone, including family friendly shows, Oscar-winning movies, children’s summer camps and workshops, local and national music acts, varied exhibitions in the Basement Gallery and of course a variety of theatre at An Táin Arts Centre this coming Summer 2017.

For families there’s Humpty Dumpty’s Big Adventure at the start of May, a fun interactive, all singing, all dancing production. The wonderfully witty and dark Faerie Thorn recreates dark fairytales, perfect for families with teenagers. Theatre company in residence, Quintessence are also doing two different workshops; one for teens – a Michael Jackson dance workshop and for the littler ones, a Mad Hatter’s Tea party workshop!

Director of An Táin Arts Centre, Paul Hayes says ‘in August, we invite you to travel to Anaverna House in Ravensdale with Quintessence Theatre once again for a promenade performance of the much-loved classic, The Wind in the Willows, an interactive adaption that will delight audiences of all ages.’

There are two different summer camps in July and August; Camp Rydell, a musical theatre camp with 2 different age groups, 3 – 5 years and 6 – 18 years and Summer SongSmith Academy, a week long workshop teaching kids how to write music for their own instrument, along with Rhythm Rhymers, a beginners music camp for 4 – 6 years.

Theatre shows include; The Quiet Land by Patrick Talbot Productions, Blood Upon the Rose from River Tall Theatre Company, Happy Birthday Dear Alice by Castleplayers and Stolen Child by Dundalk Theatre Workshop in their 40th year.

There’s a truly varied music line up, such as local poet-punk Jinx Lennon in the Studio Theatre, Ardú vocal ensemble at St Nicholas’ Church with American Nova, the Louth Contemporary Music Society have a host of shows in late June and David Martin – The Singing Soldier, comes to our main theatre at the start of June.

Upcoming exhibitions in the Basement Gallery will feature the North Louth Artists group, Hidden Dundalk by local artists Neil Waters and Inga Kazokaite and Chain of Pulses by Aileen Hamilton, which will also include two free art workshops for kids.

There is a whole new Oscar winning line up for our Film Clubs, including Manchester by the Sea, Loving, Saleman and the stunning Moonlight.

In June, Catastrophe Theatre Company and The Crowne Plaza Hotel host a sumptuous evening of dinner theatre with A Midsummer Night’s Murder.

The show is directed by Paul Hayes who says ‘I am really excited to be bring this unique piece of dinner theatre to Dundalk, the show is a perfect night out for groups and companies. It enjoyed a sell-out run in Dublin last year and is sure to be a very popular show as it features one of Dundalk’s most loved actors Paudie Breen.’

Our Super Saturday Family Hangout continues every Saturday from 10am – 3pm; visit the latest exhibition in the Basement Gallery, enjoy a complimentary tea or coffee, browse the papers and have fun exploring our creative toy box and art cart full of puzzles, colouring activities and games. And it’s all free! Also, keep an eye out for art workshops with the various exhibiting artists from the Basement Gallery.

Pick up a copy of our shiny new May - August 2017 programme in the An Táin Arts Centre on Crowe street, or download it from our website at www.antain.ie

You can book tickets at the Box Office at An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk, phone us on 042 9332332 or order online at www.antain.ie