This stunning photo has been awarded Dundalk Photographic Society 'Image of the Year'

A stunning shot by local photographer Conor McEneaney has been awarded Dundalk Photographic Society 'Image of the Year'

In a statement on Facebook by Mr McEneaney said: "I'm absolutely over the moon and humbled to win Image of the Year in the Dundalk Photographic Society end of year exhibition with this shot of Lough Neagh."

"The judge on the night was Christophe Kiciak, a very highly regarded photographer who came over from Paris for the event and who's work is incredible so that makes it all the sweeter for me!"