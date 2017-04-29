Dundalk man with 61 previous convictions took official Garda stamp from station

A man with 61 previous convictions who admitted taking an official garda stamp from Dundalk Garda Station has been given a five month suspended sentence at the local district court.

Mark Scott (28) of Newtownbalregan, Dundalk pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred on the seventh of April last.

The defence solicitor said the accused, had been messing about with the stamp and accidentally put it in his pocket.

Judge John Coughlan said the defendant could appeal on his own bond of €200.