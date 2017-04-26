Top international mentalist bringing live show to Carrickdale Hotel

Internationally acclaimed mentalist Keith Barry is bringing his brand new live show ‘Hypnomagick’ to the Carrickdale Hotel on Friday 12th May .

The show is one of Keith’s most successful tour to date and the increased demand has resulted in extra dates being added to the tour.

‘Hypnomagick’ will be Keith’s craziest and most hypnotic show to date, which will see him inviting over 100 people on stage to be hypnotized!

Keith will openly invite the skeptics on stage to participate and imagine the shock on their faces when he makes the whole audience disappear right in front of their very eyes. The only question is - will you be brave enough to join Keith on stage or will you try to stay safe in the comfort of your seat?

Performing to over 1,000,000 people over his 22-year career to date, Keith has starred in over 40 international TV shows becoming a household name in the UK with his most recent being a huge hit in the UK with his primetime ITV1 show “You’re Back in the Room’’. Keith has appeared many times on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “The Jimmy Kimmel” show, “The Conan O’Brien Show” along with having his own US TV series “Deception with Keith Barry” for the Discovery Channel.

Tickets for ‘Keith Barry – Hypnomagick’ are priced at €30 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster and usual local outlets. Shows start at 8pm sharp.

For more information visit www.keithbarry.com