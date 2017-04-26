Major fashion retailer set to open in Dundalk town centre

Leading fashion retailer Pamela Scott has announced plans for a Dundalk branch.

The popular women's fashion chain will take up residence at the Earl Street premises formerly occupied by Tommy Hilfiger.

Pamela Scott stocks leading labels such as Sophie B, Twist, Zapara, Olsen, Gerry Weber, Bianca and Betty Barclay, with exclucive occassion dresses catering for weddings, debs, confirmation and many other events.

Pamela Scott are currently on the look-out for new staff and those interested in the various positions are asked to email info@irishfashion.ie with their CV and cover letter, referencing ‘PSDUNDALK’.