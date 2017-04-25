Iconic Dundalk pub up for sale

The iconic Windmill pub on Seatown Place in Dundalk is up for sale.

The local pub is one of the area's most popular and well-known restaurant and pub venues.

The substantial licensed premises is currently laid out to provide for a bar/lounge/eating area together with an adjoining Off Licence and smoking area to the rear.

According to real estate agents REA Gunne, the property is "constructed to provide an experienced operator a blank canvas to reinstate this trophy building to it's former glory."

The entire property is to be sold on the basis and with the benefit of vacant possession but does offer an astute owner the opportunity to lease part of the building for additional income by virtue of the size and layout of the overall

The asking price is in the region of €495,000.

The subject property is zoned: "Town Centre mixed use" under the current development plan.

