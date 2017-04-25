Elderly man assaulted during attempted robbery

Gardaí are seeking information regarding an attempted robbery in Stabannon last week.



An elderly man was assaulted at his home during the incident which occurred at approximately 4.30pm last Thursday (April 20th).

The assailant, who arrived at the property in a silver Volvo S60, told the victim he was an ESB employee and was conducting routine checks.

The pensioner was then thrown to the ground and had his pockets searched. The culprit then fled the scene and drove towards central Stabannon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222.