New €16m school 'very much needed for Dundalk' - O'Dowd

Louth Deputy Fergus O'Dowd attended the sod turning event on the site for the new €16Million Colaiste Chu Chulainn yesterday with his colleague Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

The €16 Million euro investment will see the new state of the art facility's patronage overseen by the Louth Meath Education Training Board whilst the construction project will be managed by the Louth County Council.

O'Dowd said "This is a massive investment by the Dept of Education, but is very much needed for Dundalk and will see up to 1000 pupils on site by the projected timeline of Summer 2018 all going to Plan." "Education has been and will continue to be prioritised by this government and Minister Bruton's target is to have the best Education and Skills availability in Europe within a decade."

O'Dowd added "The addition of a new park and playground will also see this site transformed into a modern, community based local amenity that will cater for the people of Dundalk for many generations to come."