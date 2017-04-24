Sub Aqua give update on the latest Rescue 116 search effort

The Dundalk Sub Aqua club returned to Mayo to assist in the latest widescale search for the remaining missing crew members of Rescue 116.

Last weekend the search for the missing crewmen of Rescue 116 was intensified.

A huge search was organised using Trained Search and Recovery divers from all over the country.



A spokesperson for the club said: "This was probably one of the largest underwater searches ever to be undertaken in Ireland. Over 170 divers came from all over the country too part. Many travelled long journeys and arrived late on Friday evening.

"The volunteers were warmly welcomed by the local community and welcomed into their homes for the duration of the search.

"These volunteers were experienced divers who were specifically trained as Search and Recovery Divers."

There are 25 Search and Recovery Units attached to clubs throughout the country.

"Their expertise was very evident throughout the day as they dived in an extremely challenging environment.

"The entire operation was highly planned and organised. The first boat left the pier at 5.00am on Saturday morning to assess the conditions at dive site. It was hoped to start diving at 6.30 am but on review this was postponed til the afternoon.

"The dive boats were on a tight schedule and left the pier at 20 minute intervals.The search was focused on the west, southwest and northwest of Blackrock Island.

"Each team were given a particular area to investigate, searching to depths of up to 30 metres. These coordinated dives were designed to rule out specific areas of interest that had been difficult to access since the tragedy occurred.

"Unfortunately as the dive boats returned to the shore, all the diving completed, there was still no success in tracing the missing Crew of Rescue 116. The search operation while scaled back will continue. Our Thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of the crew of Rescue 116."