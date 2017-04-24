Deaths in Dundalk, Monday April 24th, 2017

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Doran of Ardlea, Artane, Dublin and Dundalk

Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Goss, formerly of Dundalk) and dear father of Leontia and Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren Claire and Kevin, son-in-law Andrew, sister-in-law Pearl, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St. John Vianney Church, Ardlea Road, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Farrell of Millgrange, Greenore

Peacefully, at home, surrouned by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Marion and dear father of Thomas, Mary, Lily, Patricia and David. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister Annie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother John and sister May.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Lily Cunningham, Millgrange, from 4pm on Sunday. Removal on Tuesday at 10am, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Heart Appeal, Mater, Drogheda and Dundalk c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Campbell (née Murray) of 64 Aghameen Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Charles and dear mother of Seán, Kevin, Alan and Catherine. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Margaret, Jacqueline and Cindy, grandchildren Eamon, Brian, Laura, Martin, Gerard, Darren, Amy Kate, Ruari and Jena, great-grandchildren Logan, Madison, Ryan and Lee, brothers Christy and Paddy, sisters Ann, Philomena and Rose, brothers-in-law Tommy and Lemmy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 5pm on Saturday. Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Bradley of Chord Terrace, Drogheda, and Lower Point Road Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, Drogheda, after a short illness, James, " Jimmy". Sadly missed by his wife, Geraldine, his mother, Amelia, sisters Ann and Geraldine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at his residence from 2 pm Saturday. Removal on Monday, to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Peter's Cemetery, Drogheda.

Donations if desired to Drogheda Hospice.

May He rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bessie) Treanor (née McCourt) of Bridge Street, Dundalk

Peacefully, in her 92nd year, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Pete. Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving son Peter, daughters Noeleen and Annette, sons-in-law Paul and Liam, grandchildren Niamh, Fiona, Shane, Elish and Sinead, sisters Sadie and Joan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposed at the residence of her daughter, Annette Quigley, Plaster, Mountpleasant on Friday. Funeral on Sunday morning, after 10.30am Mass, to Kilcurry Cemetery. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to St. Anne's Day Centre, St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

May She Rest in Peace