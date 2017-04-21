Death occurs of legal giant and Blackrock resident Turlough O'Donnell

The death has occurred of famous former Judge Turlough O'Donnell. Mr O'Donnell of "Ard Mhuire" The Square, Blackrock and formerly of the Glen Road died peacefully today.

The husband of the late Eileen née Mc Kinley and much loved father of Turlough, Donal, Máire and Eileen.

Sorely missed by his children, his brother Dónall, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Marie and Margaret grandchildren Kate, Aislinn, Manus, Hugh, Eoin, Aoife, Siúbhan, Kevin, Conor, Deirbhle, Caoimhe and Rory, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Mary Rose, son-in-law Maurice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Lord Justice Turlough O'Donnell, was a member of the Northern Ireland High Court and the Court of Appeal between 1971 and 1990 and subsequently became a part-time member of the Irish Law Reform Commission. Donal O'Donnell was a member of the Law Reform Commission from 2005 to 2012.

He became a Bencher of the King's Inns in 2009 and was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2010.

Reposing at his home from Saturday, 22nd April, from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Haggardstown Cemetery.