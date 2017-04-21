LATEST | Garda Ombudsman issues statement on Tony Golden Murder Investigation

STATEMENT

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is investigating the circumstances leading up to and including the death of the Garda Tony Golden, the apparently self-inflicted death of Adrian Crevan Mackin and the serious wounding of Siobhán Phillips, in Omeath, Co. Louth in October 2015.

This investigation was opened in the public interest under section 102(4) of the Garda Síochána Act 2005. It was opened in late 2016, following receipt of information and complaints from several sources in relation these matters last year. Inquiries are at an early stage, following communications with the Garda Síochána, with the affected families and their representatives and with other interested parties. GSOC is very aware of the tragic context of this investigation and sensitivity to this will be a priority.

The scope of the investigation will include, but will not be limited to, the following:

Whether the Garda Síochána acted appropriately upon their knowledge of the access to, or possession of explosives and firearms by Adrian Crevan Mackin, including taking measures to mitigate the serious risk that this potentially posed to Siobhan Phillips, the general public and members of the Garda Síochána.

The extent and nature of the interaction between members of the Garda Síochána and Adrian Crevan Mackin.

Whether Siobhán Phillips and her family were treated properly by all members of An Garda Síochána and their complaints acted upon appropriately.

Whether there was a delay in the Garda Síochána review of the circumstances surrounding the incident in Omeath.

Full and timely cooperation of the Garda Síochána and other organisations will be critical to the effectiveness and progress of this important investigation. The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission will use all its legal powers to try to ensure this cooperation.