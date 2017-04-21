RTÉ Investigates report on Tony Golden murder requires recall of Dáil - Adams

Following the broadcast of the RTÉ Investigates programme tonight, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams TD has said that the circumstances surrounding the murder of Garda Tony Golden, the attempted murder of Siobhan Phillips and the suicide of Crevan Mackin warrant a criminal investigation.

Deputy Adams also called for the Dáil to be recalled next week to allow the Minister for Justice to make a statement on the matter and to answer questions.

He said: "The murder of Garda Tony Golden, the attempted murder of Siobhan Phillips, and the suicide of Crevan Mackin raise serious and fundamental questions about the role of elements of An Garda Síochána in the circumstances surrounding his arrest in January 2015 and the events in Omeath in October of that year.

"The evidence would indicate that Crevan Mackin was working as a Garda agent at the time of his arrest in January 2015 or subsequent to it. As a result the Gardaí did not charge him with firearms and explosives offences which he admitted to during his questioning in Dundalk Garda station. Subsequently his bail was significantly reduced and he was released from Portlaoise Prison.

“The Garda also failed to thoroughly investigate the information in their possession about other weapons which Mackin had access to.

"Answers must also be provided as to why Gardaí, at both Dundalk and Carlingford stations, refused to register a complaint or to take a statement from Siobhan Phillips when she was visibly scarred, slashed and frightened for her life as a result of serious abuse by Mackin. Her parents, who accompanied her, were also fearful for their daughter's safety and indeed for their own lives.

"I have previously written to Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald on eight occasions, to the Taoiseach four times, and to GSOC three times, to express my grave concerns regarding this case.

"Given the information I provided, I would have expected Minister Fitzgerald and the Taoiseach, after a reasonable period of time, to ensure a proper investigation into the circumstances which led to the shooting of Garda Golden and Siobhan Phillips took place.

“The responses of both the Taoiseach and Minister for Justice have been unsatisfactory.

“I have never received any indication that the government was taking this matter seriously.

"Given that it was known by some senior figures in An Garda Síochána that Crevan Mackin had access to weapons Siobhan Phillips and Garda Golden should not have been placed in this perilous situation.

“The arrest, interrogation and subsequent treatment of Crevan Mackin, an individual with known serious mental health issues, was entirely inappropriate.

"All of the families affected by this need to have truth about the circumstances of Crevan Mackin’s arrest, questioning, charging and relationship with An Garda Síochána.

"Those responsible must be held accountable and, if necessary, they must face a criminal investigation and possibly charges.

"The Taoiseach must now recall the Dáil for next week so that the Minister for Justice can make a full statement and take questions on this very serious matter."