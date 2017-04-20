BREAKING: Dundalk's unclaimed lotto winner comes forward

The winner of the National Lottery Lotto Match 5 Bonus prize of €80,629 purchased in Dundalk on Saturday January 28th 2017 has been claimed.

Just yesterday we ran the story about the fact that time was running out for the winner to come forward and it seems someone saw the story and got in touch with the National Lottery.

The lucky ticketholder, who purchased the ticket in Central News, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, contacted National Lottery headquarters yesterday and arrangements are being made to process the win.

Congratulations to the lucky winner.