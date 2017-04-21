New judge vows to end Dundalk feuding

Newly appointed judge John Coughlan has claimed that there will be no feuding in Dundalk, by the time he leaves.

He was speaking after sentencing a 20 year old man to four months in relation to an incident where he threatened to kill a 12 year girl and members of her family.

Aaron Smith of Doolargy Avenue, Dundalk was prosecuted for assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of the incident at O'Fiaich College, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk on September 17th 2015.

A previous hearing was told the 12 year old was not physically injured but was frightened at the time and the case was put back until this week, so a Probation report could be prepared along with a victim impact report.

Judge John Coughlan heard that the victim was a first year student, who was eating an ice cream on their way back to school, when the defendant approached her and threatened to kill her, her brother and sister and their mother.

He also threatened to burn their home.

The court heard the accused was wobbling all over the place and his eyes were bulging at the time.

The Defence solicitor said the only outstanding matter from a feud between two families and claimed the last event was her client's home being petrol bombed.

She denied that she was judge hopping when she suggested that the case be adjourned to August, for Judge Brennan to finalise and said "It was a feud that has totally died down".

Judge Coughlan imposed a four month sentence and said Aaron Smith could appeal on his own bond of €200 and added "By the time I'm finished in Dundalk there won't be any feuding. I can guarantee that".