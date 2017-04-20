Swan on the loose on M1 in Dundalk

AA Roadwatch are reporting this morning that a swan is on the loose on the M1 motorway near J16 at Dundalk south.

LOUTH: Swan loose on M1 Dublin/ Belfast Rd northbound just past J16 Dundalk South. Take care https://t.co/r19oH1u8F2 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 20, 2017

Motorists are advised to take care in the area.

AA are reporting that he is on the move and also that the LSPCA has been notified.

SIGHTING: Hiding in the bushes at the side of the motorway.

@aaroadwatch @louthspca it's still there, in the bushes as of last update — Jessica Pontoise (@AJEP1612) April 20, 2017

UPDATE: The swan has been removed safely from the road