Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday April 20th, 2017

The death has occurred of Sarah Jennings The Square, Blackrock and Dunmore, Galway

Suddenly on April 18, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda (former teacher, CBS Dundalk). Remembered with much love by her sisters: Brigid, Kay, Maureen, Róisín, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, past pupils and friends.

Funeral Mass Friday 21st at 12 noon in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, Co. Louth. Burial the following day (Saturday 22nd) at 12 noon in Dunmore Cemetery, Co. Galway.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Murphy of New Muirhevena, Dublin Road, Dundalk and Ballybay, Monaghan

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Louth County Hospital.19th April 2017. Bill, beloved husband of Philomena née Mohan and dear father of Eamonn, Angela, Aidan, and Niall and dear grandfather of Ryan, Mark and Amelia. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, sister Rosaleen Connolly (Ballybay, Co. Monaghan) and Kathleen Mc Cormack (Rockcorry, Co. Monaghan) nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace

House Private Please.