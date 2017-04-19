Dundalk youth groups set to benefit from new State funding

Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has encouraged local youth clubs to apply for grants under a new €1.17 million fund announced by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone.



“This year’s Local Youth Club Grant Scheme will see just under €90k allocated to the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board for local volunteer led youth groups.



“Youth groups and clubs across the counties will soon be able to apply to the LMETB for funding under this scheme.



“Youth clubs are part of the fabric of communities here and must be supported.



“When we support youth groups, the whole community can benefit.



The aim is to enhance the lives of our young people by developing their skills and talents and harnessing their energy in a positive way. This of course also benefits the wider communities in which these young people live.



“The scheme is open to approximately 1,600 youth groups and clubs, with an estimated 90,000 club members around the country. So I strongly encourage groups and clubs to apply for this funding to ensure that our local communities can benefit.



“This year the Scheme is open to new clubs and applicants which have not benefitted in the past.



So this could be a great opportunity for a new group to grow and expand. I encourage clubs and groups to apply, no matter how new or small they are.



“Each ETB will be advertising the scheme locally and on their website in the coming months. So I encourage all youth groups in the area to keep an eye out and get their applications ready.”