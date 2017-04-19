URGENT: Time running out for person who purchased winning Lotto ticket on Clanbrassil Street

Time is running out for the winner(s) of a €80,629 prize for Matching 5 + Bonus number in Lotto. The deadline of Friday 28 April 2017 is fast approaching.

The winning €5 Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Saturday January 28th 2017 in Central News, Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk, Co. Louth, ahead of the Lotto draw that evening.

The winning numbers for this prize are:

13, 14, 22, 24, 25, 42 and the Bonus Number, 7

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for the winner(s) of this prize is 5.30pm on Friday 28 April 2017.

If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444. So check your tickets now – you could be €80,629 richer!

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, said today: “There is somebody out there with a ticket worth €80,629 and we would love to see them in our Winners Room here in Lottery headquarters.”

“Since the National Lottery was set up in 1987, €4.9 billion has gone to Good Causes. So the National Lottery is not only changing the lives of winners and making dreams come true, but it is making a positive difference to communities, projects and individuals in the areas of Youth, Sports, Recreation, Amenities, Health, Welfare, Arts, Culture, National Heritage and the Irish Language all over Ireland.”

Tonight’s Lotto jackpot is heading for €8.5 million. The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 01 March 2017. For your chance to win play in store, on the National Lottery App or online by 7:45pm Wednesday evening.