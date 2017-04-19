Fitzpatrick 'highly alarmed' at low license recording in drink-driving convictions

Louth Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick, has described reports that driving licences were recorded in only 4 % of drink-driving convictions in County Louth as highly alarming.

“I am very concerned with the news that only 4% of driving licences were recorded in drink-driving convictions here in Louth.

“Recording the licences of those convicted of drink driving in court should be obligatory. If the divers’ licences aren’t recorded how are the courts supposed to apply penalty points or enforce a disqualification?

“This oversight needs to be brought to a halt immediately. That it was allowed to happen in the first place is worrying.

“Deaths related to drink-driving have been creeping up in recent years after reaching record lows. We cannot allow ourselves to become complacent in our quest to end carnage on our roads.

“One drink driving death is one too many. We need to think about the impact that these needless deaths have on the families and friends of those who lose their lives.

“I am glad that additional steps have been taken recently by Minister Ross, to further drive home the point that drinking and driving in any capacity is completely unacceptable.

“I believe that 100% of licences involved in a conviction need to be recorded to offer an effective deterrent and I hope this happens as a matter of urgency.”