Carrickmacross businessman on this Sunday’s 'Dragon’s Den'

This Sunday will see Carrickmacross businessman Arthur McArdle, pitch his invention to the Dragons on RTE’s Dragon’s Den.

Arthur’s invention, Heat Hero, improves solid fuel boiler installations by burning less fuel and producing more heat. Arthur’s pitch will show that Heat Hero can increase efficiency and save users up to 30% on fuel bills. At a cost of €280 and with a typical payback in one year, Heat Hero will undoubtedly pique the Dragons interest.

With over 300,000 solid fuel central heating systems in Ireland with over 4,000 being installed annually, Arthur believes they can all benefit from his invention. Heat Hero was awarded a commended Best Innovative Product by SEAI at the Energy Show 2016, and is now recommended by all major stove manufacturers in Ireland. This Irish made product is for sale in over 150 hardware stores nationwide.

Arthur’s company has a team that has over thirty years’ experience, so it is safe to say that this Carrickmacross business are experts in solid fuel heating. You can see how Arthur’s pitch to the Dragons goes by tuning into RTE 1 at 9.30pm this Sunday.

For more information about the company log on to http://heathero.ie/