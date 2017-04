'Pop Up Gaeltacht' is coming to Dundalk.

This popular free event has 'popped up' all over the world in cities such as Tokyo and Dubai, and will be coming to the Spirit Store on Friday May 5th.

Whether you are an enthusiastic speaker or have 'cúpla focal', the event is open to all who have in interest in having the 'craic 'with the language.

Bígí linn! Saor in aisce

Doors open at 7pm.