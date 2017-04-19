Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday April 19th, 2017

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dunne (née Burns) of Dungooley, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Predeceased by her parents Terrance and Kathleen, brothers Séamus and Thomas, Kathleen beloved wife of Owen and loving mother of Paul, Eamonn, Kieran, Brenda and Sinéad, Very deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, sister Ann Martin, sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives,wonderful neighbours and friends.​

Reposing at her residence. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.40am driving to Saint Brigid's Church, Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if Desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation

The death has occurred of Nancy McKeever (née Meegan) of Beechmount Drive, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital on 17th April 2017. Nancy beloved wife of the late Brendan and dear mother of Marie O'Hagan, Phil Quigley, Benny, Gerry, Paddy, Martin and Joe, and late granddaughter Laura, and her brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, daughters in law, sons in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

May She Rest in Peace