Legendary comedian Brendan Grace set for Dundalk appearance

Legendary Irish comedian Brendan Grace is coming to Dundalk later this year.

Grace will appear at the Geraldines GFC Clubrooms in Haggardstown, Dundalk on Friday August 25th.

He will be joined by Frankie McDonald of Joe Dolan fame, plus 'Showband Nostalgia'.

Doors will open at 7.15pm with the show to begin at 8pm sharp.

Tickets are priced at €30 and are on a strictly first come basis.

Tickets available Tuesday night at the club's lotto draw or by contacting Paula Hand at 087 910 6658.

It's sure to be a great night's entertainment.