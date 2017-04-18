PRIME DUNDALK COMMERCIAL UNIT FOR SALE

A multi-let building located in Dundalk town centre has entered the market.

The mixed use development, developed in 1997 and situated at River Court on River Lane, is comprised of eight separate commercial units covering approximately 10,028 square feet

The premises will be sold hrough local estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll,

The building has retail units on the ground floor and office units on the first.

It also enjoys close proximity with both the town centre and the Marshes Shopping Centre.

The property is 75% occupied, generating a rental income of €110,400 per annum from five tenants, who would be unaffected by the sale.

Current tenants include ‘Mizu Hair & Beauty’, ‘Ophelia’, ‘Terry Kelly Paints’ and ‘Emma McAtasney Fitness Studio’.

For further details visit www.sherryfitz.ie or call Sherry FitzGerald Carroll on 042 9332173.