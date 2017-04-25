Doolargy Avenue Community Group Coffee Morning

Last Wednesday, the community of Doolargy Avenue hosted a coffee morning with a big attendance from the residents.

Craobh Rua opened its doors to the local community for their first event of the year, with a strong turnout of local residents and volunteers drinking tea and dunking biscuits.

Great fun and a positive atmosphere was evident as people got to meet their neighbours and a free easter egg raffle for all that attended. The local community group aims to unite everyone to promote a caring neighbourhood and strong community spirit.

A number of events are planned for both adults and children in the coming months that will that will help to keep the estate clean and safe and, of course, be lots of fun.

Their next event will be a street clean up with all of the neighbourhood children involved, who will be well rewarded for their hard work with plenty of treats.

A raffle is also being organised, to raise funds which will be used for a community barbecue in the summer. Caroline Flanagan from Craobh Rua said that it is a “great example of the community development that can be achieved when the resedents from Doolargy come together with Craobh Rua and Louth Volunteer Centre to hold a coffee morning to bring the community closer together and plan for the future”.

The group is excited and looking forward to a bright future for Doolargy.

Future meet ups are planned to give support for various groups, such as young mothers/toddlers and a men’s group that will be fun and informative, with local volunteers offering cookery demonstrations, training workshops and lots of good company!

For anyone that would like to get involved with the group, the next meet up is in Craobh Rua on Wednesday 26th April at 7pm.