Louth Leader Partnership and EmployAbility Services Louth

Louth Leader Partnership Company and EmployAbility Service Louth partnered in the provision of a Retail Sales and Customer Sales training programme.

Fourteen clients of the EmloyAbility Services working with their placement officers participated in this learning opportunity. The programme was funded under the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme.

The training programme was hosted in the Community Office of Louth Leader Partnership, Park Street, Dundalk.

Ina McCrumlish, Project Co-ordinator explained that the aim of the four week part-time intensive training was to provide a tailored curriculum for EmployAbility clients to secure employment in the expanding market of customer service and retail sales.

Within the training programme participants were provided with the opportunity to improve their information technology skills, increase their self- confidence, learn how to sell products and services through effective communication and promote product knowledge by raising their commercial awareness.

At the presentation of certificates, Helen Grant, Manager of EmployAbility Services Louth congratulated all of the participants for their dedication and commitment to the programme.

She assured them that EmployAbility will continue to play an active and leading role in County Louth in informing and influencing employers with regard to the benefits of employing individuals with disabilities.

She congratulated the participants who already had recently attained employment within the sector.

Mary Kelly, Social Inclusion Manager of Louth Leader Partnership thanked all the tutors involved in the programme and encouraged those participants who are still seeking employment within the retail sector to continue to use all of the services of Louth Leader Partnership which is here on their door step in Dundalk.