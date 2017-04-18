Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday April 18th, 2017

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dunne (née Burns) of Dungooley, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Predeceased by her parents Terrance and Kathleen, brothers Séamus and Thomas, Kathleen beloved wife of Owen and loving mother of Paul, Eamonn, Kieran, Brenda and Sinéad, Very deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, sister Ann Martin, sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives,wonderful neighbours and friends.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if Desired to The Irish Heart Foundation

​May Her Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later