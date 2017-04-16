Deaths in Dundalk, Sunday April 16th, 2017

The death has occurred of John Downey Lucan, Dublin and Castlebellingham

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, after a long illness bravely borne. John, beloved husband of Sheila, loving father of Conor, Darvree, Fergal and Evin and brother to Anne, Arthur, T.M. and Noirín and grandfather to the late little angel Liam. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Gillian, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Ciaran, Shane, Elaine, Niall, Aoibhín, Éanna and Cúan, relatives and friends.

Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker on Monday evening arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Angela McQuaid (née Millan) Blackwater Court, Avenue Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in The Louth County Hospital. 15th April 2017. Angela, beloved wife of Gerry, and dear mother of Sharron. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., from 2pm until 5pm on Easter Sunday. Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.50 to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donation to Palliative Care c/o the Louth County Hospital.



The death has occurred of Mary Noonan (née Leech) Tourard, Mount Avenue and formerly Annaskeagh, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Ita (Wheatley), Chris, Gerard and Mia (McHugh). Predeceased by her brother Chris and sister Kate. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, grandsons, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Tommy, sister Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at home from 4pm-8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.20am to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning, please

Directions to the family home:

Leave the M1 at Junction 17 and follow the direction for Dundalk town centre from the junction. Take the 2nd turn right (Mount Avenue) , continue for 1,300 metres and the family home is on the right. Directional signs mark the routes.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Nash Pinewood, Bay Estate, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital, surrounded by his family. 13th April 2017. Micky, beloved husband of Jean née Mc Ardle and dear father of Robert, Sean, Sarah, Brendan, Helen, and Claire and adoring grandfather of Tiernan, Sophie, Ciara, Míchael, and Liam, and father in law of Tara and brother of Margaret, Hugh, Rose, Eileen, Sheila, Monica, Philomena, Joan and the late Kathleen, Alice, Peter, Eamon, Pat, John, Briege, James and Noel (who died last Sunday 9th April 2017). Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Saturday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St Brigid's Church, Kilcurry arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please.