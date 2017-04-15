Dundalk Dog Rescue set to announce major plans for the future

The Dundalk Dog Rescue are extending an invitation to the Dundalk Business Community to attend McAteers Food House, Clanbrassil Street, on Thursday 27th April, between the hour of 6pm to 7pm for an in-depth dialogue surrounding the Rescue’s new premises and plans for the years ahead.

The Rescue team will be discussing the history of the Rescue to date, its evolution, and how the group is determined to revolutionise dog rescue shelters across the country with the launch of the upcoming centre.

The evening promises to be an opportunity for businesses to discover the scope of the Rescue’s contribution to the people of Dundalk and how the group’s assistance has helped nurture and provide for deprived dogs that can now have a second chance at life and a loving home.

Kelly Teather, a member of the Rescue’s operations, believes businesses of the local area can greatly advance the Rescue’s efforts by lending their support to the cause saying, “Businesses of Dundalk have the power to aid their community in a way that can impact the town greatly, not only now but in the years to come.

"By standing with Dundalk Dog Rescue, businesses can take part in creating a legacy that shows Dundalk cares for more than just its citizens but also for their pets and other deserving animals sharing this land.

"We want to make a home for these dogs that the town can take pride in and pass down to the next generation.”

Food and beverages will be served to all in attendance. Businesses and individuals interested in participating in the evening or looking to make an enquiry regarding the Rescue can call 086 1737008 or alternatively email ddrdundalkrescue@gmail.com and reserve their place.