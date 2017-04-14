VIRAL: 'Louth' and clear message for Arsene Wenger from wedding at Darver Castle

It appears that a wedding which recently took place at Darver Castle had a bride and groom that were not the biggest fans of Mr Arsene Wenger - the Arsenal FC manager.

The bride and groom posed for a picture outside the entrance to the wedding venue in mid-Louth holding up a 'Wenger Out' message.

The picture has subsequently gone viral online.

From Darver to London - a strong message direct to the Emirates Stadium indeed!