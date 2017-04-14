Fears for local jobs as Bus Eireann's Dundalk maintenance depot set for axe

Bus Eireann's Dundalk maintenence depot could be set for the axe after it was tabled it as one possible cost cutting measure in this week's talks during the ongoing industrial dispute with their workers and the unions in the Labour Court.

The Ardee Road depot axing was tabled along with 200 jobs losses as one measure to help save the ailing State owned transport provider.



All parties have received Labour Court recommendations relating to the dispute.

Bus Eireann said: "Bus Éireann have received the recommendation issued by the Labour Court this afternoon in relation to the current dispute. Management and the Board will give due consideration to the very detailed Court recommendation document.

Our key focus now is on the resumption of normal services as soon as possible. Some services may resume in the regional cities this evening, but the vast majority of services will not be operational until tomorrow morning at the earliest."

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD, noted the Labour Court recommendation in relation to the Bus Éireann dispute and stated:

“On behalf of the travelling public, I am pleased that Bus Éireann services are returning to normal and people can now plan their travel arrangements this Easter weekend. I have no doubt the return to services will be particularly welcome in rural Ireland and in our regional cities which have been severely impacted by the disruptions of recent weeks.

"I hope that the Recommendation will provide the basis for a lasting agreement between the company and its employees and will ensure a successful future for Bus Éireann.

"As mentioned by the Labour Court I wish to restate my offer to set up a forum for all stakeholders once the industrial dispute is concluded.

"I will establish a Public Transport Stakeholder Dialogue in order to advance the commitment within the Programme for a Partnership Government to instigate a review of public transport policy. In the coming weeks I will announce further details.

"Ahead of that formal process, as soon as this dispute is fully resolved, I am happy to meet with trade unions to discuss issues of concern and look forward to their participation in the Public Transport Stakeholder Dialogue."