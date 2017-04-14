There is still time to take the Cross Cooley Challenge

THE Cross Cooley Challenge takes place this year on Saturday 22nd April 2017.

The event is celebrating its fifth year in a row this year and last 280 people enjoyable a very enjoyable trip across the mountain, with some of the nicest scenery in the country.

It’s a charity event in aid of two very worthy local charities, namely, The North Louth Hospice and the Maria Goretti Foundation, Lordship.

Registration for the walk and collection of cards with sponsorship monies will take place on the morning of the walk from 9.00 am at the Greenore Railway Salon, Dundalk which is just off the bypass in Dundalk or alternatively participants can register from 10 am at the start of the walk close to the Lumpers Pub, Ballymakellett, Ravensdale, Co Louth.

For those of you who want to avail of our free bus service (10 am) from the Greenore bar to the start of the walk at the Lumpers pub, or indeed any other questions, please call any of the numbers below.

The busses will return in the afternoon after a well-earned break in beautiful Carlingford. We wish you well with your training and look forward to seeing you for a fun day out on the mountain on Saturday 22nd April, with a couple of little surprises to cheer you up along the way. Lastly, thank you again for your help collecting much needed funds for two great charities, so start collecting now. Contacts listed below.

Also you can keep up to date with all information on the walk by liking our Facebook page, Cross Cooley Challenge.