Deaths in Dundalk, Friday April 14th, 2017
The death has occurred of Bridget Patricia O'Brienof Castlebellingham and Ballyfermot, Dublin
Peacefully in the love and tender care of the staff of Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Bridget, beloved wife of Tony. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, family relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham from Friday afternoon 3pm to 7pm, Funeral prayers on Saturday morning at 11am in Oratory Chapel, followed by Private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.
May She Rest In Peace
The death has occurred of Gerry O'Hare of Brohatna, Ravensdale, Dundalk
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Reposing at home from 7pm on Thursday and from 12 noon on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes, Dundalk.
House private on Saturday, please
May He Rest In Peace
