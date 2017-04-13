King John's Castle in Carlingford lands major funding windfall

Failte Ireland announced today that King John’s Castle in Carlingford has been awarded €400,000 as part of its capital funding for OPW visitor sites along Ireland's Ancient East.

Other local sites to gain funding include Newgrange and the Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre, receiving €1m and €2.58m respectively.

Speaking today, Patrick O'Donovan, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport said:

“Our history and culture are a big part of our tourism offering and I am delighted to see Fáilte Ireland and the OPW working so closely together to improve some of our key heritage sites and making them much more accessible to visitors. If tourism is to sustain growth into the longer term, we need to continually upgrade and enhance the experience on the ground and today’s funding will very much help us do that.”